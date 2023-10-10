D.J. Moore Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears wideout D.J. Moore will take on the 22nd-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (240.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Moore a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Moore this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Moore vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.93

8.93 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.53

67.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore has been one of the best players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking second with 16.6 fantasy points per game (83.1 total points). He is 18th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Moore has put up 70.2 fantasy points (23.4 per game), as he's reeled in 19 passes on 25 targets for 402 yards and five touchdowns.

The high point of Moore's fantasy season came against the Washington Commanders last week, when he piled up 41.0 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in eight balls (on 10 targets) for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.J. Moore's game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.5 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 25 yards on the day.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Minnesota has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by eight players this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this year.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.