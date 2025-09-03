D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings -- whose pass defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last year (242.0 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Moore's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Moore this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

D.J. Moore Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.62

54.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 140.1 fantasy points (8.2 per game) in 2024, Moore ranked 86th in the NFL and 22nd at his position.

In his best game last season, Moore picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers.

In his second-best performance last season, Moore picked up 19.9 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 6 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Moore ended up with 2.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: four catches, 20 yards, on five targets.

Moore accumulated 2.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 24 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 10 against the New England Patriots.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota gave up more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last season.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Vikings last year.

In the passing game, Minnesota allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Vikings last year, just three players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, eight players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Vikings allowed 22 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Minnesota allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

Looking at run D, the Vikings gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to just three players last season.

Against Minnesota last season, nine players ran for at least one TD.

Just two players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Vikings last year.

Want more data and analysis on D.J. Moore? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.