D'Andre Swift Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

D'Andre Swift and the Chicago Bears will play the Minnesota Vikings -- whose rushing defense was ranked second in the NFL last year (93.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Swift a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

D'Andre Swift Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.78

56.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.15

9.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Swift picked up 172.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game) -- 19th at his position, 51st in the league.

Swift picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 72 yards -- in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders -- Swift picked up 18.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 14 versus the San Francisco 49ers -- Swift accumulated 4.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 14 carries, 38 yards.

Swift collected 4.2 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 18 yards; 4 receptions, 24 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Against Minnesota last year, five players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Vikings allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Vikings allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Minnesota allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Vikings last season, 22 players hauled in a TD pass.

Minnesota gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In terms of run D, the Vikings allowed just three players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Minnesota allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Vikings allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last year.

