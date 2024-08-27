Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (66-66) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-69)

Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | PIT: (+106)

CHC: (-124) | PIT: (+106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)

CHC: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 4-5, 3.07 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 5-6, 3.56 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Jared Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA). Steele's team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Steele's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-8. The Pirates have a 4-11-0 ATS record in Jones' 15 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Jones' starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Cubs are +130 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -156.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Pirates on August 27, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (50.8%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 25-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 129 opportunities.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-69-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 75 total times this season. They've gone 31-44 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 26-36 (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Pirates have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-65-3).

The Pirates have put together a 71-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is hitting .237 with 30 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .342 while slugging .461.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 103rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Happ will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .229 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 116th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in MLB.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .347 SLG this season.

Hoerner has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-best OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.457). He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 40th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz's 117 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Bryan De La Cruz has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .241.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .277 with 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2023: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/20/2023: 13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

