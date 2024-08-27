Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 27
Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.
MLB action on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Pirates Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (66-66) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-69)
- Date: Tuesday, August 27, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-124) | PIT: (+106)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+130) | PIT: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele (Cubs) - 4-5, 3.07 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 5-6, 3.56 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (4-5, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Jared Jones (5-6, 3.56 ERA). Steele's team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Steele's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-8. The Pirates have a 4-11-0 ATS record in Jones' 15 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Jones' starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.
Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (56%)
Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline
- Chicago is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +106 underdog despite being at home.
Cubs vs Pirates Spread
- The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Cubs are +130 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -156.
Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Pirates on August 27, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (50.8%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 25-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 56 of their 129 opportunities.
- In 129 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-69-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 75 total times this season. They've gone 31-44 in those games.
- Pittsburgh is 26-36 (winning 41.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.
- The Pirates have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-65-3).
- The Pirates have put together a 71-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.5% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is hitting .237 with 30 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .342 while slugging .461.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 103rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Happ will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
- Isaac Paredes is hitting .229 with 23 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- He is 116th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in MLB.
- Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .347 SLG this season.
- Hoerner has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
- Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has put up a team-best OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.457). He's batting .280.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 26th, his on-base percentage is 31st, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Oneil Cruz's 117 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 46th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Bryan De La Cruz has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .241.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .277 with 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.
Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head
- 8/26/2024: 18-8 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/11/2024: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/21/2023: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/20/2023: 13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/27/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.