Cubs vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the San Diego Padres.

Cubs vs Padres Game Info

Chicago Cubs (6-4) vs. San Diego Padres (7-1)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SDPA

Cubs vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | SD: (-100)

CHC: (-118) | SD: (-100) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172)

CHC: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (1-0) will get the nod for the Padres. Boyd and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Boyd's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Pivetta has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have always been the moneyline underdog when Pivetta starts this season.

Cubs vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (51.1%)

Cubs vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Padres reveal Chicago as the favorite (-118) and San Diego as the underdog (-100) on the road.

Cubs vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Padres are +172 to cover, while the Cubs are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cubs vs Padres Over/Under

Cubs versus Padres, on April 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Cubs vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cubs have yet to lose any of the three games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Chicago has been a -118 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in six of their 10 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 6-4-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won two of the three games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

San Diego is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Padres have played in eight games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total two times (2-5-1).

The Padres have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 75% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 12 hits and an OBP of .449 to go with a slugging percentage of .744. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .308 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .256 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks, while slugging .581 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 82nd, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Carson Kelly has collected five base hits, an OBP of .556 and a slugging percentage of .917 this season.

Dansby Swanson has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .205 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .486 on-base percentage and a .567 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Padres. He's batting .433.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage is seventh, and he is 37th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill paces his team with 12 hits. He has a batting average of .429 while slugging .714 with an on-base percentage of .452.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Manny Machado is hitting .345 with three doubles and two walks.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .421 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Cubs vs Padres Head to Head

4/4/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/8/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/6/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/5/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/4/2023: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

