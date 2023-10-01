Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cubs Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) vs. Chicago Cubs (83-78)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | CHC: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168)

MIL: +1.5 (-205) | CHC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser (Brewers) - 7-5, 4.49 ERA vs Justin Steele (Cubs) - 16-5, 3.38 ERA

The Brewers will look to Adrian Houser (7-5) against the Cubs and Steele (16-5). When Houser starts, his team is 13-7-0 against the spread this season. Houser's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cubs have a 15-15-0 record against the spread in Steele's starts. The Cubs are 5-5 in Steele's 10 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.3%)

Brewers vs Cubs Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -120 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cubs are +168 to cover, while the Brewers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cubs contest on October 1, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 54 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 44 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 70 of their 160 opportunities.

The Brewers are 81-79-0 against the spread in their 160 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've finished 28-38 in those games.

Chicago is 19-27 (winning 41.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times this season for a 76-73-5 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 72-82-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has 152 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Carlos Santana is batting .241 with 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in the majors.

Santana enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

William Contreras has a team-high 156 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .459.

Contreras has recorded at least one base hit in 17 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with four doubles, five walks and four RBI.

Willy Adames has been key for Milwaukee with 120 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Adames has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger paces the Cubs with 153 hits. He's batting .307 and slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is ninth in slugging.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .384 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ian Happ has racked up an on-base percentage of .360, a team-high for the Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki has 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks while batting .285.

Brewers vs Cubs Head to Head

9/30/2023: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2023: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/28/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/6/2023: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/4/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2023: 8-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/2/2023: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!