Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Pittsburgh Steelers -- whose pass defense was ranked 25th in the NFL last season (228 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Kupp a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Steelers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Kupp this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cooper Kupp Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 36.26

36.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 108.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game), Kupp was 39th at his position (and 133rd in the league).

Kupp accumulated 15 yards receiving, on two catches (three targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In Week 11 last season versus the New England Patriots, Kupp put up a season-high 22.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Kupp put up 18.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last year), with this stat line: 14 receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown.

In his second-worst game of the season, Kupp ended up with 1.7 fantasy points -- three receptions, 17 yards, on six targets -- in Week 13 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh gave up more than 300 passing yards to just three QBs last season.

Last year, the Steelers allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Steelers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Pittsburgh allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Steelers gave up a touchdown reception to 23 players last season.

Through the air, Pittsburgh did not allow an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Steelers allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Steelers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Cooper Kupp? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.