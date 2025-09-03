Cooper Kupp Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers -- whose passing defense was ranked fifth in the league last year (192.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Kupp for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Cooper Kupp Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.62

61.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Kupp 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 39th at his position and 133rd overall, Kupp picked up 108.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) last season.

Kupp accumulated 22.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 106 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 11 versus the New England Patriots.

In his second-best performance last year, Kupp picked up 18.0 fantasy points -- via 14 receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 1 versus the Detroit Lions.

Kupp recorded 1.7 fantasy points -- three catches, 17 yards, on six targets -- in Week 13 versus the New Orleans Saints, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

49ers Defensive Performance

Against San Francisco last year, two players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The 49ers gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, San Francisco allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the 49ers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against San Francisco last season, three players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The 49ers allowed 21 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, San Francisco allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the 49ers allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, San Francisco allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

Only three players rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the 49ers last year.

