NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between Ohio State and No. 18 Maryland at 7 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

Here is the betting info to break down ahead of Thursday in college basketball.

Ohio State vs. Maryland

  • Matchup: No. 18 Maryland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Projected Winner: Ohio State (56.63% win probability)
  • Spread: Ohio State (-2.5)
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 7
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

