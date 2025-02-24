NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 24
A matchup between No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 5 Houston at 9 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Monday's slate, which features three games involving teams ranked in the AP Poll's Top 25. For picks and predictions for each matchup, keep reading.
If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big games.
Texas Tech vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 5 Houston Cougars at No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (59.27% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-1.5)
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
Bet on Texas Tech vs. Houston with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!