NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

With two games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between South Florida and No. 14 Memphis at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Check out our picks and predictions below.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in college basketball, we have you covered with betting odds for each of the big games.

Nebraska vs. Maryland

  • Matchup: No. 25 Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Projected Winner: Nebraska (51.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Nebraska (-0.5)
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 14
  • TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Nebraska vs. Maryland with FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Florida vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: No. 14 Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls
  • Projected Winner: Memphis (73.40% win probability)
  • Spread: Memphis (-7.5)
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 14
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on South Florida vs. Memphis with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

