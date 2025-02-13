Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 13

With two games on Thursday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll, the contest between South Florida and No. 14 Memphis at 9 p.m. ET is one of the day's most anticipated matchups. Who do we project to come out on top? Check out our picks and predictions below.

Nebraska vs. Maryland

Matchup: No. 25 Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 25 Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (51.09% win probability)

Nebraska (51.09% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-0.5)

Nebraska (-0.5) Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Date: February 14

February 14 TV Channel: BTN

South Florida vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 14 Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls Projected Winner: Memphis (73.40% win probability)

Memphis (73.40% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-7.5)

Memphis (-7.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 14

February 14 TV Channel: ESPN2

