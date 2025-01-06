Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 6

On Monday, there is one game on the slate involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a contest between No. 14 Houston and TCU at 9:00 PM ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest below.

There is college basketball action today, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Houston vs. TCU

Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at No. 14 Houston Cougars

TCU Horned Frogs at No. 14 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (87.47% win probability)

Houston (87.47% win probability) Spread: Houston (-19.5)

Houston (-19.5) Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 7

January 7 TV Channel: ESPN2

