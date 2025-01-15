Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 15

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are six games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Iowa State and No. 9 Kansas at 7:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.

Here are the betting odds to dissect prior to Wednesday in college basketball.

Iowa State vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones

Projected Winner: Iowa State (72.22% win probability)

Spread: Iowa State (-5.5)

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: January 16

TV Channel: ESPN2

Michigan State vs. Penn State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

Projected Winner: Michigan State (81.14% win probability)

Spread: Michigan State (-11.5)

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: January 16

TV Channel: BTN

Tennessee vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Projected Winner: Tennessee (76.38% win probability)

Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: January 16

TV Channel: SEC Network

Houston vs. West Virginia

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 Houston Cougars

Projected Winner: Houston (83.18% win probability)

Spread: Houston (-17.5)

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: January 16

TV Channel: ESPN+

Washington vs. Purdue

Matchup: No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at Washington Huskies

Projected Winner: Purdue (73.22% win probability)

Spread: Purdue (-7.5)

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Date: January 16

TV Channel: BTN

UNLV vs. Utah State

Matchup: No. 22 Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels

Projected Winner: Utah State (76.30% win probability)

Spread: Utah State (-4.5)

Time: 11:00 PM ET

Date: January 16

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

