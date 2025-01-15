Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - January 15
Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Wednesday, there are six games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 2 Iowa State and No. 9 Kansas at 7:00 PM ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to play out? Find out below.
Here are the betting odds to dissect prior to Wednesday in college basketball.
Iowa State vs. Kansas
- Matchup: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones
- Projected Winner: Iowa State (72.22% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-5.5)
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Bet on Iowa State vs. Kansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Michigan State vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (81.14% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan State (-11.5)
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Michigan State vs. Penn State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tennessee vs. Georgia
- Matchup: No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner: Tennessee (76.38% win probability)
- Spread: Tennessee (-11.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Bet on Tennessee vs. Georgia with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston vs. West Virginia
- Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (83.18% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-17.5)
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Bet on Houston vs. West Virginia with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington vs. Purdue
- Matchup: No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner: Purdue (73.22% win probability)
- Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- TV Channel: BTN
Bet on Washington vs. Purdue with FanDuel Sportsbook.
UNLV vs. Utah State
- Matchup: No. 22 Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
- Projected Winner: Utah State (76.30% win probability)
- Spread: Utah State (-4.5)
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 16
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Bet on UNLV vs. Utah State with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!