Cleveland Browns Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are +3200 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 12th-ranked odds in the league as of October 14.

Browns Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3200 (Bet $100 to win $3,200)

+3200 (Bet $100 to win $3,200) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000)

+3000 (Bet $100 to win $3,000) Odds to Win the AFC North: +420 (Bet $100 to win $420)

Browns Stats Insights

On defense, the Browns have been a top-five unit, ranking best by giving up just 196.8 yards per game. They rank 20th on offense (316.3 yards per game).

The Browns rank 23rd in points scored this season (19.0 points per game), but they've been shining on defense, ranking third-best in the with 15.0 points allowed per game.

Cleveland owns the best pass defense this season (125.0 passing yards allowed per game), but ranks third-worst on the offensive side of the ball (172.5 passing yards per game).

The Browns have been making things happen on both sides of the ball in the running game this season, as they rank fifth-best in rushing offense (143.8 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (71.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

Cleveland has struggled on third down, ranking third-worst in the (32.2%) this season. However, the defense ranks best on defense, allowing a 22.6% third-down conversion rate.

The Browns are accumulating 4.8 yards per play on offense (27th in the league), while sporting the best yards per play on defense in the (4.3) this season.

With three forced turnovers (28th in ) against 10 turnovers committed (27th in ), Cleveland's -7 turnover margin is the fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns Betting Insights

The Browns are 12th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3200), but only 15th-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Browns have had the seventh-smallest change this season, falling from +3000 at the beginning to +3200.

The Browns have a 3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Browns Leaders

Deshaun Watson has been a dual threat for Cleveland this season. He has 678 passing yards, completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 83 yards (27.7 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Watson has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the 49ers.

Jerome Ford has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 186 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Ford's game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the 49ers is currently unknown. He was a limited participant in the Browns' last practice.

Amari Cooper has hauled in 18 catches for 259 yards (64.8 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Elijah Moore has reeled in 17 passes while averaging 37.0 yards per game.

Myles Garrett paces the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Garrett's status for Sunday is currently unknown. He did not participate in the Browns' most recent practice.

