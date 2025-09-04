Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Cincinnati Bearcats will face the Bowling Green Falcons in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Cincinnati: (-2083) | Bowling Green: (+1000)

Cincinnati: (-2083) | Bowling Green: (+1000) Spread: Cincinnati: -21.5 (-110) | Bowling Green: +21.5 (-110)

Cincinnati: -21.5 (-110) | Bowling Green: +21.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Cincinnati hasn won once against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has not won a game against the spread this year.

None of Bowling Green's one games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bearcats win (80.5%)

Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Cincinnati is favored by 21.5 points over Bowling Green. Cincinnati is -110 to cover the spread, with Bowling Green being -110.

Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Over/Under

The over/under for the Cincinnati versus Bowling Green matchup on Sept. 6 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Cincinnati vs Bowling Green Moneyline

The Cincinnati vs Bowling Green moneyline has Cincinnati as a -2083 favorite, while Bowling Green is a +1000 underdog.

Cincinnati vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

The Bearcats had an average implied point total of 31.0 last season, which is 3.0 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (34).

The 32.5-point average implied total last season for the Falcons is 19.5 more points than the team's 13-point implied total in this matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Stadium: Nippert Stadium

