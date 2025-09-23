Chuba Hubbard Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Chuba Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers will face the New England Patriots, who have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL (60.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Hubbard a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Patriots? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Chuba Hubbard Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.90

64.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.88

20.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Hubbard Fantasy Performance

Hubbard is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 50th overall, as he has posted 36.2 total fantasy points (12.1 per game).

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Hubbard toted the ball 17 times for 73 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with two catches (on three targets) for three yards as a receiver, good for 7.6 fantasy points.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Patriots have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New England has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Patriots have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Patriots' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

