Christian McCaffrey Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fifth-ranked run defense (82.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With McCaffrey's next game versus the Jaguars, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Christian McCaffrey Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 22.1

22.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.82

90.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.93

47.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

McCaffrey Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, McCaffrey has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 15.0 fantasy points per game (44.9 total points). Overall, he is 22nd in fantasy points.

Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, McCaffrey carried 17 times for 52 yards (3.1 yards per carry) with 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 88 yards as a receiver, good for 14.0 fantasy points.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed a TD catch by five players this season.

Jacksonville has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Jaguars this year.

