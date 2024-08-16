Christian McCaffrey 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 324.3. Going into 2024, he is the most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.

Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 324.3 5 1 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 310.1 8 1

Christian McCaffrey 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, McCaffrey finished with 41.7 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs; 7 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Steelers 22.9 22 152 1 5 3 0 169 Week 2 @Rams 19.5 20 116 1 3 3 0 135 Week 3 Giants 17.9 18 85 1 5 5 0 119 Week 4 Cardinals 41.7 20 106 3 8 7 1 177 Week 5 Cowboys 11.8 19 51 1 3 2 0 78 Week 6 @Browns 11.2 11 43 0 3 3 1 52 Week 7 @Vikings 19.6 15 45 1 3 3 1 96 View Full Table

Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers

The 49ers, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.6% of the time while running the football 50.4% of the time. Here's a glance at how McCaffrey's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Christian McCaffrey 272 1,459 14 63 5.4 Joshua Dobbs 77 421 6 11 5.5 Elijah Mitchell 75 281 2 16 3.7 Deebo Samuel 37 225 5 9 6.1

