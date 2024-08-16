Christian McCaffrey 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey was first among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 324.3. Going into 2024, he is the most popular fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Christian McCaffrey Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at McCaffrey's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|324.3
|5
|1
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|310.1
|8
|1
Christian McCaffrey 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, McCaffrey finished with 41.7 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 106 yards, 3 TDs; 7 receptions, 71 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22.9
|22
|152
|1
|5
|3
|0
|169
|Week 2
|@Rams
|19.5
|20
|116
|1
|3
|3
|0
|135
|Week 3
|Giants
|17.9
|18
|85
|1
|5
|5
|0
|119
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|41.7
|20
|106
|3
|8
|7
|1
|177
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|11.8
|19
|51
|1
|3
|2
|0
|78
|Week 6
|@Browns
|11.2
|11
|43
|0
|3
|3
|1
|52
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|19.6
|15
|45
|1
|3
|3
|1
|96
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Christian McCaffrey vs. Other 49ers Rushers
The 49ers, who ranked third in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.6% of the time while running the football 50.4% of the time. Here's a glance at how McCaffrey's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Christian McCaffrey
|272
|1,459
|14
|63
|5.4
|Joshua Dobbs
|77
|421
|6
|11
|5.5
|Elijah Mitchell
|75
|281
|2
|16
|3.7
|Deebo Samuel
|37
|225
|5
|9
|6.1
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on Christian McCaffrey? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.