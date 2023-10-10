Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 28th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (262.8 yards conceded per game).

With Kirk's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Kirk vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.25

8.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.92

60.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Kirk Fantasy Performance

With 40.1 fantasy points in 2023 (8.0 per game), Kirk is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 88th overall.

In his last three games, Kirk has tallied 216 yards and one score on 18 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.2 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period.

The peak of Kirk's fantasy season came against the Houston Texans in Week 3, when he collected 11.4 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he hauled in four balls (on six targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Christian Kirk's matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 0.9 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for nine yards on the day.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed five players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

