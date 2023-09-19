Christian Kirk Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Christian Kirk and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Houston Texans and their 10th-ranked pass defense (191 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Kirk for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Kirk this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kirk vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.27

9.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.03

68.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Kirk Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Kirk is currently the 51st-ranked fantasy player (123rd overall), tallying 11.9 total fantasy points (6.0 per game).

Through two games this year, Kirk has produced 11.9 fantasy points, as he's reeled in 12 passes on 17 targets for 119 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk put up 11.0 fantasy points, recording 11 receptions on 14 targets for 110 yards.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has not allowed more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Houston has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Texans have given up a TD catch by one player this year.

Houston has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Texans have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Houston has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Texans have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Christian Kirk? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.