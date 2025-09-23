Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Wideout Chris Olave has a matchup against the second-ranked pass defense in the league (131.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his New Orleans Saints play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Chris Olave Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.01

64.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave Fantasy Performance

With 16.5 fantasy points in 2025 (5.5 per game), Olave is the 54th-ranked player at the WR position and 166th among all players.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Olave produced 5.7 fantasy points, tallying 10 receptions on 14 targets for 57 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

