Chris Olave Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will be up against the team with last season's 14th-ranked pass defense, the Arizona Cardinals (216.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Olave worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Cardinals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Chris Olave Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.33

52.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Olave 2024 Fantasy Performance

Olave was 92nd at his position, and 272nd overall, with 44.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game) last season.

In his best game last year, Olave picked up 14.6 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 86 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Olave picked up 10.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 107 yards. That was his second-best output of the season.

In what was his worst game of the year, Olave finished with -1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on one target. That was in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Olave accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Last year, Arizona allowed just two quarterbacks to register more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Cardinals last season.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Cardinals allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Arizona last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Cardinals allowed 19 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Arizona allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

In the ground game, five players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

Against Arizona last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Cardinals allowed five players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

