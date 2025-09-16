CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Chicago Bears and their 22nd-ranked passing defense (234 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Lamb a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

CeeDee Lamb Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 87.03

87.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb Fantasy Performance

With 22.2 fantasy points in 2025 (11.1 per game), Lamb is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 60th overall.

Through two games this season, Lamb has accumulated 22.2 total fantasy points, grabbing 16 balls (on 24 targets) for 222 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the New York Giants, Lamb posted 11.2 fantasy points, tallying nine receptions on 11 targets for 112 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this season.

Chicago has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Bears have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Bears this season.

