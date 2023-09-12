CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys will play the New York Jets -- whose pass defense was ranked third in the NFL last season (189.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Lamb's next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Lamb vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.05

10.05 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.14

71.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Lamb 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Lamb was sixth at his position (and 37th overall) in fantasy points, with 194.6 (11.4 per game).

Lamb picked up 77 yards receiving, on four catches (four targets), with zero touchdowns and 7.7 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Lamb picked up 27.0 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 150 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 16 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb put up 24.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: 10 receptions, 120 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the year, Lamb finished with 2.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 29 yards, on 11 targets. That was in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his second-worst game of the year, Lamb ended up with 3.3 fantasy points -- five receptions, 33 yards, on six targets -- in Week 14 against the Houston Texans.

Jets Defensive Performance

In last season's action, New York did not allow a quarterback to total more than 300 passing yards in a game.

10 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jets last year.

Through the air last season, New York allowed at least two passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Jets gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, New York allowed more than 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

Against the Jets last season, 14 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, two players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Three players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Jets last year.

