FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Capitals vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Capitals vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Ducks Game Info

  • Washington Capitals (28-10-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-20-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Capitals (-265)Ducks (+215)5.5Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (76.4%)

Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Ducks are -115 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -105.

Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Ducks on January 14, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Ducks, Washington is the favorite at -265, and Anaheim is +215 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup