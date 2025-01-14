NHL
Capitals vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Capitals vs Ducks Game Info
- Washington Capitals (28-10-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-20-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-265)
|Ducks (+215)
|5.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Capitals win (76.4%)
Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Ducks are -115 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -105.
Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Ducks on January 14, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Ducks, Washington is the favorite at -265, and Anaheim is +215 playing on the road.