Capitals vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Washington Capitals taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Capitals vs Ducks Game Info

Washington Capitals (28-10-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (18-20-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-265) Ducks (+215) 5.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Capitals win (76.4%)

Capitals vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Capitals. The Ducks are -115 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -105.

Capitals vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Capitals-Ducks on January 14, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Capitals vs Ducks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Ducks, Washington is the favorite at -265, and Anaheim is +215 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!