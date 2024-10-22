Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vancouver Canucks (2-1-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Canucks (-166)
|Blackhawks (+138)
|6.5
Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Canucks win (64%)
Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Blackhawks game on October 22, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.
Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.