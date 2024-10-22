menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Vancouver Canucks facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vancouver Canucks (2-1-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-3-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canucks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Canucks (-166)Blackhawks (+138)6.5

Canucks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (64%)

Canucks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Canucks-Blackhawks game on October 22, with the over available at +114 and the under at -140.

Canucks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +138 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a -166 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup