Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will match up with the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Houston Texans (206.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Ridley, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Texans.

Calvin Ridley Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.73

54.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 11.1 fantasy points in 2025 (3.7 per game), Ridley is the 70th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 213th overall.

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Ridley hauled in one ball on seven targets for 27 yards, good for 2.7 fantasy points.

Texans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this year.

The Texans have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Houston has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Texans' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Houston has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

