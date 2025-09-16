Calvin Ridley Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their seventh-ranked pass defense (169.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Ridley worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Colts? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Calvin Ridley Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.31

65.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Ridley Fantasy Performance

With 8.4 fantasy points this season (4.2 per game), Ridley is the 63rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 189th among all players.

Through two games this season, Ridley has racked up 8.4 total fantasy points, catching seven balls (on 14 targets) for 84 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Ridley reeled in three balls on six targets for 57 yards, good for 5.7 fantasy points.

Colts Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Indianapolis this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Indianapolis this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this season.

The Colts have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

