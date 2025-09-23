Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will play the Las Vegas Raiders and their 24th-ranked pass defense (237 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Caleb Williams Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 210.08

210.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.48

26.48 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Williams has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 23.4 fantasy points per game (70.3 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Williams connected on 67.9% of his passes for 298 yards, with four touchdowns and zero interceptions with 12 rushing yards on the ground, good for 29.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown catch by four players this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Raiders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.