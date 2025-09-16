Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 3 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will face the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (283 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his next game versus the Cowboys? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Caleb Williams Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.6

19.6 Projected Passing Yards: 234.49

234.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.71

1.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.51

30.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 41.2 fantasy points in 2025 (20.6 per game), Williams is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position and 10th among all players.

In two games this season, Williams has piled up 417 passing yards (40-of-65) with three passing TDs and one pick, leading to 41.2 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Williams produced 17.0 fantasy points, piling up 207 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick while chipping in 27 rushing yards with his legs.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown catch by two players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD against the Cowboys this season.

