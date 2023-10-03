C.J. Stroud Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Quarterback C.J. Stroud faces a matchup versus the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (176.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Houston Texans play the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Stroud worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Stroud vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.02

16.02 Projected Passing Yards: 245.01

245.01 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.63

14.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Stroud Fantasy Performance

With 73.6 fantasy points this season (18.4 per game), Stroud is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 15th among all players.

Over his last three games, Stroud has generated 63.9 fantasy points (21.3 per game), as he's compiled 970 yards on 66-of-107 passing with six touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 31 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The highlight of Stroud's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he posted 21.8 fantasy points (4 carries, 16 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, C.J. Stroud stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 242 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 20 yards on four attempts on the ground (9.7 fantasy points).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Atlanta has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown catch by five players this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Falcons this season.

