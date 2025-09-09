C.J. Stroud Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will take on the team with last season's 29th-ranked passing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (243.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Stroud a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Buccaneers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

C.J. Stroud Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 240.02

240.02 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.65

22.65 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Stroud 2024 Fantasy Performance

Stroud picked up 220.4 fantasy points (13.0 per game), 18th at his position and 28th in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Stroud picked up 8.7 fantasy points. He finished 19-of-27 for 188 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception and has rushed for 32 yards on five carries.

Stroud accumulated 23.5 fantasy points -- 27-of-40 (67.5%), 345 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last year.

In another good fantasy performance last year, Stroud finished with 18.7 points -- 24-of-32 (75%), 234 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers -- Stroud finished with 5.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 10-of-21 (47.6%), 86 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 6.0 -- was in Week 18 versus the Tennessee Titans, when Stroud put together this stat line: 6-of-6 (100%), 50 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last year, Tampa Bay allowed only three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers gave up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Tampa Bay allowed seven players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Tampa Bay allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, two players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

Just one player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers last year.

