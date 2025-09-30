Bucky Irving Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Bucky Irving faces a matchup versus the sixth-ranked run defense in the league (89.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Considering Irving for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Seahawks? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bucky Irving Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.49

82.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.14

31.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Irving Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Irving is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (36th overall), with 53.0 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

In his last three games, Irving has put up 42.5 fantasy points (14.2 per game), running for 200 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 57 carries. He has also contributed 185 yards on 15 catches (15 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Irving's fantasy season was last week's performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he posted 20.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 15 carries, 63 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bucky Irving's game against the New York Jets in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 9.9 fantasy points. He rushed for 66 yards on 25 carries on the day with four catches for 33 yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle is yet to allow someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Seahawks have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Seattle has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to rush for a touchdown in a game this season.

