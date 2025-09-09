Bryce Young Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be up against the team with last season's 14th-ranked pass defense, the Arizona Cardinals (216.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bryce Young Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Passing Yards: 225.96

225.96 Projected Passing TDs: 1.04

1.04 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.77

25.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Young 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Young was 20th at his position (and 39th overall) in fantasy points, with 194.8 (13.9 per game).

Young accumulated 8.2 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 18 of 35 passes for 154 yards, throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions, and ran for 40 yards on five carries.

Young picked up 36.4 fantasy points -- 25-of-34 (73.5%), 251 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 24 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best game of the season, Young accumulated 27.1 fantasy points -- 17-of-26 (65.4%), 158 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 16 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Young picked up -0.2 fantasy points -- 2-of-2 (100%), -4 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 7 versus the Washington Commanders, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Young finished with 2.0 points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 84 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona allowed more than 300 passing yards to just two QBs last year.

The Cardinals allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Arizona allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Cardinals last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Arizona last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

Against the Cardinals last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Arizona last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, five players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cardinals last season.

In terms of run defense, Arizona allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players last season.

Five players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Cardinals last year.

