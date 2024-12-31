Bryce Young Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young will match up with the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Atlanta Falcons (221.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Young worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Young vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 200.80

200.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.96

22.96 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Young Fantasy Performance

With 158.4 fantasy points in 2024 (12.2 per game), Young is the 25th-ranked player at the QB position and 53rd among all players.

Through his last three games, Young has connected on 51-of-82 throws for 580 yards, with five passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 56.0 total fantasy points (18.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 88 rushing yards on 10 attempts with two TDs.

Young has compiled 92.1 fantasy points (18.4 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 96-of-162 passes for 1,069 yards, with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He's added 134 rushing yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Young's fantasy season was a Week 16 performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (27.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Bryce Young delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (-0.2 points) in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, passing for -4 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Falcons have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this year.

The Falcons have given up at least three passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has given up over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Falcons have allowed 24 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to six players this year.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

Atlanta has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this season.

