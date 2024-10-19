Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

NHL action on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Boston Bruins (3-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (3-1-1)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-142) Utah Hockey Club (+116) 5.5

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (53.7%)

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Utah Hockey Club on October 19, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

