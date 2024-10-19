menu item
NHL

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Boston Bruins (3-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (3-1-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Bruins (-142)Utah Hockey Club (+116)5.5

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (53.7%)

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Utah Hockey Club on October 19, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.

Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Boston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +116 underdog despite being at home.

