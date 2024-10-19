Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19
NHL action on Saturday includes the Boston Bruins taking on the Utah Hockey Club.
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Boston Bruins (3-2) vs. Utah Hockey Club (3-1-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Bruins (-142)
|Utah Hockey Club (+116)
|5.5
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Bruins win (53.7%)
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Bruins-Utah Hockey Club on October 19, with the over at -140 and the under at +114.
Bruins vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Utah is a +116 underdog despite being at home.