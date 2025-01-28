NHL
Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28
The Boston Bruins are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Bruins vs Sabres Game Info
- Boston Bruins (25-20-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-26-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-115)
|Sabres (-104)
|5.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (50.2%)
Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-280 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +220.
Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under
- Bruins versus Sabres, on January 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Bruins vs Sabres moneyline has Boston as a -115 favorite, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog at home.