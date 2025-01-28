Bruins vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL squads in action on Tuesday, versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Bruins vs Sabres Game Info

Boston Bruins (25-20-6) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-26-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-115) Sabres (-104) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Sabres win (50.2%)

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-280 to cover). And Boston, the favorite, is +220.

Bruins vs Sabres Over/Under

Bruins versus Sabres, on January 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bruins vs Sabres Moneyline

The Bruins vs Sabres moneyline has Boston as a -115 favorite, while Buffalo is a -104 underdog at home.

