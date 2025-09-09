Brian Robinson Jr. Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Brian Robinson Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers will face the New Orleans Saints -- whose run defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last year (141.4 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Brian Robinson Jr. Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.00

40.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.52

5.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 28th at his position and 87th overall, Robinson picked up 139.8 fantasy points (10 per game) last season.

In his one game this year, Robinson accumulated 3.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 33 yards on nine carries, with zero touchdowns.

Robinson accumulated 19.7 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 77 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions.

Robinson accumulated 17.3 fantasy points in Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals (21 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 16 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Robinson accumulated 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 10 carries, 24 yards.

Robinson picked up 1.6 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 10 yards -- in Week 18 versus the Dallas Cowboys, his second-worst performance of the season.

Saints Defensive Performance

Last year, New Orleans allowed five quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Saints allowed 10 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against New Orleans last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Saints last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New Orleans allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Saints allowed a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Against New Orleans last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the Saints yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

In terms of run defense, New Orleans allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players last season.

Four players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Saints last year.

