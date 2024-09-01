Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 1

Odds updated as of 12:18 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (80-56) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-73)

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Sunday, September 1, 2024 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | CIN: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | CIN: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150)

MIL: -1.5 (+125) | CIN: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 6-5, 2.99 ERA vs Brandon Williamson (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Tobias Myers (6-5) for the Brewers and Brandon Williamson for the Reds. When Myers starts, his team is 11-9-0 against the spread this season. Myers' team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Last season when Williamson pitched his team finished 13-9-0 against the spread. Williamson and his team had a 8-9 record in the 17 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +125 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -150.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Brewers-Reds on September 1, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 74 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (59.5%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 28 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 135 opportunities.

The Brewers are 72-63-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 66 total times this season. They've finished 28-38 in those games.

Cincinnati is 17-22 (winning 43.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-61-7).

The Reds have a 72-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 148 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Willy Adames is batting .256 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average ranks 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Adames enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with five home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Jackson Chourio is batting .277 with a .457 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Chourio takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Brice Turang has seven home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .479 and has 137 hits, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Spencer Steer is batting .235 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jonathan India a has .347 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 39 walks while batting .262.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/9/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/15/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

