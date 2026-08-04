Brewers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Pirates Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (69-43) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (57-57)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and SportsNet PT

Brewers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | PIT: (+132)

MIL: (-142) | PIT: (+132) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | PIT: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 5-1, 2.66 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 2-2, 3.81 ERA

The Brewers will call on Logan Henderson (5-1) against the Pirates and Jared Jones (2-2). Henderson and his team are 4-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Henderson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. The Pirates have a 6-5-0 record against the spread in Jones' starts. The Pirates have a 4-2 record in Jones' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.6%)

Brewers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -142 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Pirates Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -182 to cover.

Brewers vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Pirates on Aug. 4, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 54 times (65.1%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 33-20 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 112 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 59-53-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 49 total times this season. They've gone 22-27 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 5-7 (41.7%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 112 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-46-2).

The Pirates have a 57-55-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.460) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .269 batting average and an on-base percentage of .363.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 52nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Jake Bauers has 93 hits and an OBP of .375, both of which lead the Brewers this season. He's batting .270 and slugging .503.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 47th, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Bauers enters this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with a double, a triple, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has 107 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.332/.390.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 89 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up an on-base percentage of .382, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .270 and slugging .450.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 47th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two walks and two RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has collected 106 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Nick Gonzales has accumulated a slugging percentage of .401, a team-best for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.

Brewers vs Pirates Head to Head

8/3/2026: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2026: 14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

14-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2026: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/25/2026: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2026: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/7/2025: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/6/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/5/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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