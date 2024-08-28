Brewers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Brewers vs Giants Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (75-56) vs. San Francisco Giants (67-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: NBCS-BA

Brewers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-172) | SF: (+144)

MIL: (-172) | SF: (+144) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | SF: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 8-7, 3.86 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 7-5, 4.00 ERA

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (8-7) for the Brewers and Kyle Harrison (7-5) for the Giants. When Peralta starts, his team is 11-15-0 against the spread this season. Peralta's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-8. The Giants have a 15-7-0 record against the spread in Harrison's starts. The Giants have a 6-5 record in Harrison's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (64.1%)

Brewers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -172 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Milwaukee is +126 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Brewers-Giants on August 28, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Brewers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 40 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Milwaukee has won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 69-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have a 25-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

San Francisco has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Giants have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-61-3).

The Giants have put together a 64-67-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras leads Milwaukee with 141 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .281.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Willy Adames is hitting .253 with 28 doubles, 24 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in the major leagues.

Adames enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI.

Brice Turang has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.318/.359.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double and a walk.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 112 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has 120 hits with a .443 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 49th and he is 56th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks while batting .283. He's slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Michael Conforto is batting .229 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Mark Canha leads his team with a .342 OBP.

Brewers vs Giants Head to Head

8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/25/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2023: 7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/6/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/5/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/8/2022: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2022: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

