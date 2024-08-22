Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (73-53) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (62-64)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | STL: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 8-7, 4.00 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 8-10, 5.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (8-7) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (8-10) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Peralta and his team are 11-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Peralta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-7. The Cardinals are 14-11-0 ATS in Mikolas' 25 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 9-7 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks

Prediction: Brewers win (55.1%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -130 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Milwaukee is +126 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Brewers-Cardinals on August 22, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 38 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 25-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 125 chances this season.

The Brewers are 66-59-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 27-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).

St. Louis is 8-19 (winning only 29.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-61-2).

The Cardinals are 57-64-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 139 hits and an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .471. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Contreras will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Willy Adames is hitting .250 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 44th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Brice Turang is batting .257 with a .363 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Turang has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Jackson Chourio is batting .274 with a .319 OBP and 56 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up 118 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .276 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Nolan Arenado leads his team with a .406 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan has racked up a team-best OBP (.333) and slugging percentage (.390).

Masyn Winn is slugging .419 to pace his team.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/20/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/11/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2024: 11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/9/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/21/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/20/2024: 12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/19/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/28/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

