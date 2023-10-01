Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:35 AM

The Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (104-57) vs. Washington Nationals (70-91)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-220) | WSH: (+184)

ATL: (-220) | WSH: (+184) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105)

ATL: -1.5 (-114) | WSH: +1.5 (-105) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Dodd (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jackson Rutledge (Nationals) - 1-1, 6.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd against the Nationals and Rutledge (1-1). Dodd did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Nationals covered all of Rutledge's three starts with a set spread. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Rutledge starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (67.4%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Nationals, Atlanta is the favorite at -220, and Washington is +184 playing on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -114 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -105.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals game on October 1 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 143 games this year and have walked away with the win 94 times (65.7%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 31-14 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -220 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 86-70-0 against the spread in their 156 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 55 of the 143 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, Washington has a 15-24 record (winning just 38.5% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-78-4).

The Nationals have a 79-76-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.013, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. He has a .338 batting average, as well.

He ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Acuna hopes to build on a 14-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Matt Olson has 171 hits, which is best among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .282 with 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .603 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He is 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging in the major leagues.

Olson takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .278 with a .513 slugging percentage and 109 RBI this year.

Albies heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 99 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has racked up 164 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .264 and slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage is 108th, and he is 47th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .244 with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 108th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Joey Meneses has a .401 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .259 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/30/2023: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/29/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/24/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/22/2023: 9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/21/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/30/2023: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/10/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/9/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

