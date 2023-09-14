Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (96-50) vs. Miami Marlins (75-72)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

ATL: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110)

ATL: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 12-4, 3.38 ERA vs Johnny Cueto (Marlins) - 1-4, 6.15 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) versus the Marlins and Cueto (1-4). When Elder starts, his team is 16-11-0 against the spread this season. Elder's team has won 72.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-6). The Marlins have gone 3-5-0 against the spread when Cueto starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in five of Cueto's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (61.8%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -168 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Marlins are -110 to cover, and the Braves are -110.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Braves-Marlins on September 15, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 128 games this season and have come away with the win 86 times (67.2%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 51 times in 72 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 76 of their 141 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 80-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have gone 34-43 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.2% of those games).

Miami has a record of 8-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (34.8%).

The Marlins have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-72-7).

The Marlins are 68-78-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .586. He's batting .335 on the season.

He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Matt Olson has 154 hits, which leads Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .279 with 80 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .614 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Austin Riley is batting .278 with a .515 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Riley brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .265 with a .322 OBP and 93 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a .390 on-base percentage and a .453 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .349.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 61st in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .253 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Josh Bell is hitting .242 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Jake Burger has racked up 105 hits to pace his team.

Braves vs. Marlins Head to Head

8/14/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/2/2023: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/27/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/26/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2023: 7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/24/2023: 11-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 10/5/2022: 12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-9 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/4/2022: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 10/3/2022: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2022: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

