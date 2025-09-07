Braves vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners.

Braves vs Mariners Game Info

Atlanta Braves (64-77) vs. Seattle Mariners (73-68)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Roku

Braves vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-124) | SEA: (+106)

ATL: (-124) | SEA: (+106) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184)

ATL: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-12, 4.97 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 8-8, 3.94 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Luis Castillo (8-8, 3.94 ERA). When Strider starts, his team is 5-14-0 against the spread this season. Strider's team has been victorious in 31.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-11. The Mariners are 12-16-0 against the spread when Castillo starts. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in six of Castillo's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Braves vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (57.9%)

Braves vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -124 favorite at home.

Braves vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Mariners are -184 to cover, and the Braves are +152.

Braves vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Mariners game on Sept. 7 has been set at 9, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (52.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 36-35 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 135 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 60-75-0 in 135 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have put together a 17-20 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Seattle has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 136 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-59-5).

The Mariners have covered 41.2% of their games this season, going 56-80-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (145) this season. He has a .268 batting average.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ozzie Albies is batting .244 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks, while slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average ranks 109th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 137th.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .474 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .247 with a .406 slugging percentage and 77 RBI this year.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with a .357 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has racked up 125 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .242 and slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 116th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez is slugging .464 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .262 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Naylor is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

Eugenio Suarez has 25 doubles, 42 home runs and 38 walks while batting .234.

Braves vs Mariners Head to Head

9/5/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/1/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/30/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/21/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2023: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2022: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/9/2022: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

