Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (77-64) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (67-75)

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-164) | TOR: (+138)

ATL: (-164) | TOR: (+138) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-6, 3.69 ERA vs José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 14-9, 3.59 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Schwellenbach (5-6) versus the Blue Jays and Jose Berrios (14-9). Schwellenbach's team is 7-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schwellenbach's team has a record of 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Berrios starts, the Blue Jays have gone 19-9-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 9-6 in Berrios' 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.2%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Braves, Toronto is the underdog at +138, and Atlanta is -164 playing at home.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Braves are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +130 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -156.

Braves versus Blue Jays, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 62 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 38-20 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 139 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 66-73-0 against the spread in their 139 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays are 21-45 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, Toronto has gone 3-9 (25%).

In the 137 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-64-3).

The Blue Jays are 68-69-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 164 hits and an OBP of .382, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571. He's batting .309.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double and three walks.

Matt Olson is batting .230 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 116th, his on-base percentage 97th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Jorge Soler is batting .230 with a .414 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Soler takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Orlando Arcia has 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.399) and slugging percentage (.561), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (176, while batting .327).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage is third, and he is eighth in slugging.

Guerrero enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

George Springer is batting .219 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 126th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .216 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Ernie Clement has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while batting .260.

Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

