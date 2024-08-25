Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 25

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (62-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-76)

Date: Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 11-9, 4.24 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 10-11, 3.40 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman (11-9) versus the Angels and Tyler Anderson (10-11). Gausman and his team have a record of 12-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has been victorious in 53.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-7. The Angels are 17-8-0 ATS in Anderson's 25 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 12-9 in Anderson's 21 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (61.4%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Angels reveal Toronto as the favorite (-162) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Toronto is +128 to cover the runline.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Angels game on August 25 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 37, or 57.8%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 14 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 62-64-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 105 total times this season. They've gone 46-59 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has a 14-23 record (winning just 37.8% of its games).

The Angels have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-63-8).

The Angels have gone 73-57-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 157 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .555. He's batting .318.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

George Springer is batting .219 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 128th, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Daulton Varsho has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Varsho enters this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Ernie Clement has 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up a slugging percentage of .453 and has 112 hits, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .256 and with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .348 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .375.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 111th in slugging.

Taylor Ward is hitting .237 with 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .213 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7/29/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7/28/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4/9/2023: 12-11 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

