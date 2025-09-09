Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Minnesota Vikings -- whose rushing defense was ranked second in the NFL last year (93.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Robinson for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bijan Robinson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 68.92

68.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.73

19.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 280.7 fantasy points (16.5 per game), Robinson was among the league leaders at his position (fourth, and 16th overall).

Robinson picked up 18.4 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 12 carries for 24 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 100 receiving yards on six catches (seven targets) and one TD.

Robinson picked up 29.3 fantasy points -- 28 carries, 170 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last season.

In Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, Robinson had another strong showing with 26.4 fantasy points, thanks to 20 carries, 116 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 28 yards.

Robinson picked up 6.3 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 35 yards; 4 receptions, 28 yards -- in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Robinson collected 7.4 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 28 yards; 4 receptions, 46 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Last year, Minnesota allowed five quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Vikings last year.

Through the air last season, Minnesota gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last year, the Vikings allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Minnesota allowed eight players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Vikings allowed 22 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Minnesota allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

In the run game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

Against Minnesota last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Vikings allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.