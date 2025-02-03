Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 2/3/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators

NHL schedule-makers took their foot off the pedal today. After a brilliant stretch featuring no fewer than four games since January 19, NHL fans, enthusiasts, and bettors have just one game to watch on Monday. The Ottawa Senators head into Music City for an inter-conference clash versus the Nashville Predators.

Ottawa’s position in the Atlantic Division has been bolstered by an incredible run-up the standings. The Sens have won four in a row, going 9-2-1 since January 11. That torrid pace is backed up with some elite defensive metrics. Only two opponents have eclipsed eight high-danger chances across the 12-game sample, yielding a tidy average of 7.4 quality opportunities per game. As expected, scoring chances have also been in short supply with Ottawa giving up an average of 18.2 per game.

As we’ve seen all year, Nashville doesn’t possess the scoring prowess to break through that structure. The Predators have the worst five-on-five shooting percentage in the league, scoring on just 6.6% of shots. That anemic offense has been on full display more recently. The Preds have tallied just six goals across their last four games. While all those tallies have come at five-on-five, their shooting percentage across all strengths remains a disastrous 4.6%.

Irrespective of production, the Predators’ offensive systems aren’t allowing their players to capitalize. That trend will likely persist against a Senators team playing a lockdown style of defensive hockey. While Ottawa’s five-on-five scoring is almost equally abysmal, the Sens have at least demonstrated the ability to capitalize on special teams scoring. Ottawa’s scoring efficiency gives them an edge over a Predators team that has allowed 25 goals across their last six outings.

The betting odds are not in their favor, but the Senators have been the superior team more recently. We expect them to escape with the win in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Total Goals Under Feb 4 12:47am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



