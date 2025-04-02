Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 4/2/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Colorado Rockies at the Philadelphia Phillies and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP

This is one of my favorite strikeout props of the day, and it meshes with other thoughts on the game, so we may as well start here.

The primary reason for backing an under on Freeland is his pitch count. Even if I jack his projection up to 90 there -- higher than I think is optimal -- I still have him down for just 4.22 strikeouts. That's a boon for the under here, making it an easy way to start this parlay.

The total here is low for two reasons, both of which are valid: the weather and Zack Wheeler. I still think it's a smidge lower than it should be.

First pitch temperature is projected at 50 degrees, which constitutes a downgrade.

It's at least not a catastrophic number, though, and there is wind, which could boost offense a bit. This number also gets a jolt if we assume the first leg of this parlay hits and Freeland underperforms expectations.

The cohesion here -- combined with interest in the Phillies' offense -- is enough for me to add the over as a leg.

Few batters in baseball get a bigger boost from facing a southpaw than Alec Bohm, putting me on him to do some damage as our final leg.

Since the start of last year, Bohm has a .184 ISO against lefties with a 39.2% fly-ball rate. Against righties, those numbers are .155 and 29.5%, respectively. His upside gets a big kick in the pants even before we consider his minuscule 8.6% strikeout rate with the platoon advantage.

Bohm is likely to bat third behind Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, two guys who not only get on base a ton but also find themselves in scoring position often. While Bohm's extra-base hit odds rise against a lefty, there's a good chance we don't even need that to cash in his fluffy situation.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +491

